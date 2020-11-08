Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede the presidency after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. What Trump is lacking, though, is proof. But senior administration officials told The Associated Press that overwhelming evidence of fraud isn’t really the point. The strategy to battle against the votes tallied for Biden through litigation in Pennsylvania and other places is more to provide Trump with an off-ramp for a loss he can’t quite grasp and less about changing the election’s outcome — and a platform to plot his post-White House future. The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.