Healthy holiday eating tips to improve digestion and get much-needed nutrients

(WKOW) -- Clinical nutritionist, Sharon Brown, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to discuss some ways to keep our diets healthy during the holidays.

Brown is the founder of Bonafide Provisions, which she runs with her family. They sell traditionally-prepared bone broth, which has long been a cornerstone of her nutrition protocol.

In the interview, Brown discusses ways to introduce bone broth, which is very nutrient rich and can help support the immune system, into traditional holiday meals.

She also discusses some ways to incorporate healthy items into your Thanksgiving diets, including ones that can improve gut health and digestion.