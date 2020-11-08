Heavy rain and cooler weather takes back over

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 4 straight days in the 70s a strong low pressure center will drop rain and temperatures with it.



Lows Sunday overnight into Monday morning look insanely mild with temps hanging in the upper 50s and low 60s.



Highs Monday will once again drive up into the upper 60s to low 70s with a few more clouds.



Tuesday the front approaches and brings a few waves of rain and storms. The heaviest rain will be Tuesday afternoon and evening. 1-2 inches of rain is expected.



Wednesday temps will only make it into the 40s with mostly sunny skies and drier weather.