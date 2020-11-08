Iran’s president calls on Biden to return to nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has called on President-elect Joe Biden to return the United States to Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. That’s according to a report Sunday by the state-run IRNA news agency. Hassan Rouhani reportedly said Biden’s election represented an opportunity for the U.S. “to compensate for past mistakes and return to the path of complying with international agreements through respect of international norms.” Hassan Rouhani’s comments mark the highest-level response from Iran to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris clinching the Nov. 3 election. Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. withdrew from the accord and imposed punishing economic sanctions on Iran.