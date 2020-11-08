Large, post-election gatherings cause COVID concern

MADISON (WKOW) - People nationwide appeared to forget about the coronavirus as they took to the streets to celebrate-- or protest-- the election results on Saturday.

For Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health's Chief Quality Officer, the virus is always top of mind.

"The election did a nice job of distracting us for a few days, but we're still in the midst of the worst pandemic any of us alive have been through," he said.

Dr. Pothof says only time and further analysis will tell if those gatherings lead to a spike.

"The virus really doesn't care which political party you affiliate with, and it doesn't really care whether you're celebrating or whether you're protesting," he said.

He also explained that mitigation strategies like wearing a mask and social distancing go together: if you do one, but not the other, you miss out on the full benefit.

"There is no upper control limit-- and there is no ability for us to call time out-- on this virus. If we give the virus an opportunity to infect more people, it will," said Dr. Pothof.

Other instances of large gatherings include the Black Lives Matter protests and President Trump's campaign rallies. Differing factors that could affect spread between these events are whether people were moving, wearing masks, or if they were inside or outside.

"There is probably a spectrum of risk there, but it wouldn't be correct to say there is an event that you can do in large groups, close together, that is risk-free," said Dr. Pothof.

He said health experts feel a change in the White House administration is a welcome one, as they hope more will get done to stop the spread of the virus.