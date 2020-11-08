Madison police investigate attempted homicide on city’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two men are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after they were shot on Madison's west side Saturday night.

Around 10:35 p.m., Madison police responded to Schwoegler's Lanes for reports of shots fired. Initially, police thought there were multiple victims. But, when police got there, they found a 38-year-old Black man with multiple gun shot wounds.

Authorities on scene gave the man first aid before taking him to a nearby hospital. According to police, his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police found a total of 75 shell casings at the scene.

As officers were investigating the scene at Schwoegler's Lanes, a 33-year-old man arrived at another local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.