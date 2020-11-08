Menomonee Falls police search for car theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS (WKOW) -- Menomonee Falls Police Department (MFPD) are searching for someone who stole a car Wednesday.

MFPD investigated the theft of a white Subaru Legacy that was stolen from the parking lot of Woodman's Market in Menomonee Falls on November 4.

The police are looking to identify an unknown woman who was wearing a denim jacket. She arrived to the parking lot in a Blue Hyundai Sedan with the registered Wisconsin plate AJL-3524.

Officials report she entered the stolen vehicle and drove away.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered according to authorities.

Any information or similar incidents with this vehicle please contact Officer Compton at (262) 532-8700, reference MFPD case number 20-034343.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or going to their website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com.