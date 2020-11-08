Mexico, Brazil leaders silent as world congratulates Biden

MEXICO CITY (AP) — There were two notable holdouts among the world leaders who rushed to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. elections: the leaders of Latin America’s two biggest countries, both of whom have been seen as friendly to President Donald Trump. President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is sometimes dubbed “the Trump of the Tropics” for his populist, off-the-cuff style, and he’s kept silent on Trump’s loss. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador refused to congratulate Biden thus far, saying he would wait until legal challenges are resolved. While their motives may be quite different, both leaders faced criticism at home for their stance.