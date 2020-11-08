Militant mortar fire kills 8 Afghan civilians, official says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial Afghan official says at least eight Afghan civilians — five children and three women — have been killed when militants fired mortars into the capital of the eastern Ghazni province. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. But a spokesman for the provincial governor blamed insurgents, who he said often fire mortars or rockets toward military bases in the area which miss their intended targets. At least four more children and three men were also wounded. Violence has soared in Afghanistan in recent months, even as the Taliban and government negotiators hold peace talks. The two sides have made little progress.