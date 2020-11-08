Oil spill cleanup continues along Delaware, Maryland coast

LEWES, Del. (AP) — Crews are continuing a cleanup operation from an oil spill that affected a significant stretch of coastline in Delaware and Maryland. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control this week said the response crews have cleared oily debris and tar balls from the southern side of the Indian River Inlet in Delaware to the Assateague Island State Park in Maryland. Beaches in Maryland are no longer affected by the spill. The spill was detected Oct. 19 as oil washed ashore at Broadkill Beach in Delaware and was spread by tidal action. Crews have removed an estimated 75 tons of oily sand and debris from coastal areas.