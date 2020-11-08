Wisconsin football drops to No. 13 in AP Poll

Wisconsin football drops to No. 13 in AP PollNew
Despite not playing for consecutive weeks, the Wisconsin football team is still in the national ranks, but dropped three spots to No. 13 in the latest AP top-25 poll released Sunday afternoon.
Wisconsin is scheduled to travel to Michigan on Nov. 14.
- Alabama (59) 6-0
- Notre Dame (2) 7-0
- Ohio St. (1) 3-0
- Clemson 7-1
- Texas A&M 5-1
- Florida 4-1
- Cincinnati 6-0
- BYU 8-0
- Miami 6-1
- Indiana 3-0
- Oregon 1-0
- Georgia 4-2
- Wisconsin 1-0
- Oklahoma St. 5-1
- Coastal Carolina 7-0
- Marshall 6-0
- Iowa St. 5-2
- Oklahoma 5-2
- SMU 7-1
- Southern Cal 1-0
- Texas 5-2
- Liberty 7-0
- Northwestern 3-0
- Auburn 4-2
- Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.