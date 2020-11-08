Wisconsin reacts to VP-elect Kamala Harris breaking barriers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kamala Harris will be the first person in U.S. history to hold the title of "Madam Vice President." She will also be the first person of color to hold the office.

On Saturday, news outlets announced Joe Biden is projected to win the presidency after securing Pennsylvania's electoral votes. Kamala Harris will join him in the White House as VP and break barriers along the way.

She will not only become the first black woman elected to the position, but also the first Indian-American and first Caribbean-American to do so.

For many members of the Black community, though, this is just the first step.

"I mean it's a win-- it definitely is. But for me, it feels more like the beginning of us getting back to work… so it's kind of like a sigh of a relief," said Eric Upchurch, an activist with Madison's Young, Gifted and Black Coalition and founder of Movement Fund.

He said he understands why some view the results as a celebration of President Trump's loss rather than Biden's victory.

Kamala Harris' political past as Attorney General-- and Biden's work on the 1994 Crime Bill-- made them controversial for some.

"Where I felt the polarization is in how her previous work has had negative impacts on people of color, mainly black men. And Joe Biden as well," said Upchurch.

Despite that, Upchurch says it is still inspiring to see a "shining example of Black excellence" make it to the White House.

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is also excited to see history in the making with the historic election.

"As the saying goes, if we're not on the table, we're on the menu. And I know that Kamala Harris is going to bring a voice that has been missing from this White House," she said.

Godlewski-- who worked on Biden's campaign in Wisconsin-- says she expects the President-elect will pick a diverse cabinet that features more women, people of color, urban and rural people and even some Republicans.

"First off yes, let's celebrate," said Upchurch. "It kind of speaks to how tenacious and resilient and wise and powerful Black women can be."

Activists from the Black community hope they will have an easier road to making changes for their communities with Biden and Harris in office.