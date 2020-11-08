Wisconsin weekend showed more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new cases of the coronavirus, a day after the state set a new daily record with more than 7,000 positive tests.. The state showed a positivity rate of 33.5% from the 12,761 tests that were processed in the last day. More than 267,000 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project reports there were 1,180 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks third in the country behind North Dakota and South Dakota for new cases per capita.