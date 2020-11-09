$1.5 million bond set for man accused of shooting and injuring two officers

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Waukesha County judge today ordered a $1.5 million bond for the man accused of shooting and injuring two police officers Nov. 6 in Delafield.

Nathaniel Benton, 23, of Fargo, North Dakota, was captured after an intense eight-hour manhunt.

Authorities say officers responded to a possible hit and run at the Holiday Inn in Delafield at 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say officers were speaking with Benton when Benton produced a handgun and fired several shots at the officers.

Authorities say one of the wounded lawmen was an officer with the Delafield Police Department, the other from the Hartland Police Department. Authorities say both suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover.

At the time of the shooting, Benton was wanted in North Dakota for the attempted murder of a man Nov. 1. North Dakota authorities say the victim of that violence had bullet fragments in his head.