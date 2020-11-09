Alternate Side Parking begins November 15th in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- We may not have seen snow this season, but the city of Madison is preparing for winter.

Starting Sunday, alternate side parking goes into effect. The restrictions are city-wide, with the exception of the Snow Emergency Zone (unless there is a Declared Snow Emergency).

The parking restrictions will be in effect from November 15 - March 15, seven days a week, regardless of weather conditions.

Park on the EVEN house numbered side of the street on even numbered days from 1:00 am – 7:00 am.

Park on the ODD house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days from 1:00 am – 7:00 am.

Violations of the Alternate Side Parking rules are subject to a fine of $20 when a Snow Emergency has not been declared. Violations of the Alternate Side Parking rules are subject to a fine of $60 when a Snow Emergency has been declared.