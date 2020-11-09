Chevy the horse earns his badge with the Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police welcomed the newest member of their Mounted Unit on Monday.

Chevy is a 14-year-old Percheron/Friesian gelding. He stands 16 feet tall and weighs more than 1,600 lbs. Officers say Chevy loves treats, taking “dirt bathes” and being adored by the public he serves.

Chevy earned his badge at a ceremony recognizing the hard work he put in over two years to become a permanent member of the Mounted Unit.

His former owner says Chevy is in good hands, and is doing exactly what he was meant to do.

"He's going to make a contribution and make so many people happy," said Jodi Morgan-Peters. "He loves people, he loves children, he loves to be the center of attention, and this is the perfect gig for him."





