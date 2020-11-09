China holding off sending congratulations in US election

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has taken note of Joe Biden’s declaration of victory in the U.S. presidential election but is holding off on sending any message of congratulations. A foreign ministry spokesperson says the result of the election would be determined under U.S. laws and procedures and that China would follow international practices in extending its sentiments. China has had a fractious relationship with President Donald Trump, characterized by growing friction over trade, technology and competition for influence in Asia and the world. Analysts say Biden will likely return ties to a less contentious state, although Beijing has stuck throughout the election to a position of not commenting directly on what it says is an internal American political issue.