COVID-19 holds up closure in killing outside Ho Chunk casino; Victim’s daughter waits

BARABOO (WKOW) - COVID-19 is standing in the way of closure in the criminal case involving the fatal stabbing of an 88-year old man outside Baraboo's Ho Chunk casino, and the victim's daughter tries to cope with the delay.



Authorities allege Harold Johnson was killed in January 2019 by 70-year old Robert Pulvermacher outside the casino as Johnson tried to collect a small debt from Pulvermacher. Pulvermacher is charged with first degree intentional homicide.



Twice this year, Pulvermacher has been scheduled for a court hearing to enter a plea of either no contest or guilty in connection to the homicide and be sentenced. Both hearings have been canceled, once within hours of court.



"It's very frustrating and very emotional because each time we think a hearing is going to happen, you get worked up and prepared for that and kind of relive the whole thing and then it doesn't happen," Johnson's daughter, Lori Udelhofen of Baraboo says.

Homicide Victim Remembered, Mourned



Udelhofen says Johnson was vigorous for his age, an Army veteran, a long-time postal worker and a man committed to his priorities. "He was the best," Udelohofen says. "He was a family man. His family and his faith were important to him," she says.



"He loved to hunt and fish. He taught my kids," Udelhofen says.



Udelhofen says Johnson's violent death was traumatic for her and the rest of her family, and for Johnson's many friends and admirers in the community. She says if Pulvermacher had been sentenced during either one of the two, canceled court hearings, it would have been important for Pulvermacher to have been present in a courtroom. Pulvermacher is at Waupun Correctional Institution serving a sentence for a separate crime. "We did want him in the courtroom for sentencing because we wanted him to have to face our family and all of the people he hurt so deeply," Udelhofen says.

COVID-19 Complicates Court Hearings

Sauk County Court records show the scrapping of the scheduled hearings to resolve the case turned on the situation with COVID-19 at the prison. Court notes state the cancellation of a June 3 hearing took place after Pulvermacher's attorney was told by prison officials the officials would not comply with a judge's order to produce Pulvermacher. "She was advised the entire facility at Waupun is in quarantine," the notes say. At the time, state officials said there was an outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases in the prison system totaling 260 cases, with the majority of them among inmates at Waupun.



Court notes for a scheduled, October 27 plea and sentencing hearing state "...Waupun would not release (Pulvermacher)...for court and could not release information as to why (Pulvermacher) was in isolation." The notes indicated his attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Leonie Dolch was told by Waupun officials she could not be in contact with Pulvermacher for at least ten days. Corrections Department documents indicate the term isolation is not used in relation to relation to disciplinary actions.



Pulvermacher is now scheduled to enter a new plea and be sentenced December 1. "I am not expecting that is going to happen on December 1 either, because of the COVID issues in Waupun," Udelhofen says.



Victim Family Member Places Blame

Udelhofen believes the Department of Corrections holds responsibility for delaying the administration of justice in her father's homicide by mishandling containment of the coronavirus at Waupun. "They really should have been able to contain the whole thing better," Udelhofen says.

"The Wisconsin Department of Corrections' priority during this pandemic has been the health and safety of our staff and persons in our care," Corrections Spokesperson John Beard says. "Our focus remains on taking steps to keep COVID-19 out of our institutions and, when we see cases, doing what we can to control the spread of the virus and treating those who experience symptoms."



The pandemic coincides with the implementation of Marsy's Law in Wisconsin, entitling crime victims to constitutionally-guaranteed rights to engage in the court process. Udelhofen says if the department of corrections alone is unable to thwart the coronavirus from wreaking havoc on cases in the criminal justice system, others should also act. "I don't know whether it's out legislature or the judicial system or the Supreme Court of Wisconsin or who it is, somebody needs to do something to make sure crime victims are considered with this COVID situation," Udelhofen says.



Udelhofen and other family members had hoped to be in a courtroom with Pulvermacher at the time of any sentencing so that Pulvermacher would have to face the people so traumatized by her father's violent death. Udelhofen recently told court officials she would accept Pulvermacher's appearance by Zoom if that expedited case closure. Beard says Waupun Correctional is equipped with Zoom access. Assistant State Public Defender David Susens declines to comment on any specifics of Pulvermacher's case, but says a defendant being sentenced in any felony case remains entitled to have that sentence delivered in person, unless the defendant waives that right.









