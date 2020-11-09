COVID-19 surge testing site opens at UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- New COVID-19 surge testing sites are opening across Wisconsin.

Many of them are at UW system campuses.

The site at UW-Green Bay opened Monday. More than 12,000 free rapid tests will be available there.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach expects it to make a big difference.

"Right now, the current testing that's available, for which we have capacity, you have 3 to 4 days of wait time before you find the results. As we want to get our economy back, it's really important for us to have the ability to know the results more immediately, especially if we're looking to have our schools open," says Streckenbach.

These tests return results in about 15 minutes.

The UW system partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services for the testing.