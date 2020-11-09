Dane County Board approves 2021 budget

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved County Executive Joe Parisi's 2021 budget Monday night.

The operating budget is $615,596,386. The capital budget is $80,789,300.

The budget includes a levy increase of 3.4 percent, which will increase taxes on the average home by $30.18.

“As we do every year, the County Board has heard from members of the public and what their priorities are for the coming year. It goes without saying that this year has presented us all with challenges like we’ve never seen before,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher in a news release. “I’m proud of the budget the County Board has approved as it works to address some of our county’s biggest concerns.”

Board members added $4.35 million to Parisi's budget to address the affordable housing crisis. This includes $2 million to support the affordable housing development project at the former Westgate Shopping Center, $1.35 million for an affordable housing project at 1042 S. Park St. and an additional $1 million for the county's Affordable Housing Development Fund.

The budget heads to Parisi for his signature.