Eta strikes Florida Keys; expected to become hurricane

HAVANA (AP) --A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta has made landfall on Florida's Matecumbe Key Sunday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system was headed west-northwest at 14 mph, less than a day after Eta cut across Cuba.

The storm already has left scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America, where it hit last week as a major hurricane.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings were posted for the Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday night