Ex-Kosovo leader Thaci denies charges at Hague-based court

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hashim Thaci, who resigned as Kosovo’s president to face war crimes and other charges including murder, torture and persecution, has denied all of the allegations he faces at a special court in the Netherlands. Thaci served as a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence from Serbia in the late 1990s, before rising to political prominence in the aftermath of the conflict. An international prosecutor indicted Thaci and other former guerilla leaders on 10 charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes for his leadership of fighters with the Kosovo Liberation Army who are accused of illegally imprisoning, abusing and murdering captured opponents and perceived traitors. Thaci pleaded not guilty on Monday.