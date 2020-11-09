FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug to fight COVID

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of an experimental antibody to fight COVID-19.

It could be used for people 12 and older who have mild or moderate symptoms.

It is similar to the treatment President Donald Trump received when he got the virus last month.

The single antibody treatment, called bamlanivimab, must be infused in a hospital or other health care setting. It is the first monoclonal antibody to be authorized for use in treating coronavirus. The idea is to kick-start an immune response against infection.