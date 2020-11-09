Former WVa judge known for eye-raising statements dies at 79

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice who once jokingly referred to himself as “America’s laziest and dumbest judge” has died. Richard Neely was 79. State Supreme Court spokeswoman Jennifer Bundy says Neely died Sunday of liver cancer. Neely lost a bid earlier this year to win a seat back on the court. He was first elected to the court at age 31 in 1972. Neely was known for his unconventional and often controversial statements. In a 1991 ad for a clerk, he referred to himself as “America’s laziest and dumbest judge.” Neely suggested attacking drug dealers with baseball bats and that society would be better off if women stayed home with their children.