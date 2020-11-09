Free drive-through flu clinic available for all Dane County residents

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The free drive-through flu clinic at the Alliant Energy Center is expanding to care for everyone in Dane County, not just those without health insurance.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 10 Dane County adults and children 6 months and older will be able to get a flu shot for free, regardless of health insurance status, said Public Health Madison & Dane County in a news release.

Previously the flu clinic was only for people who didn't have health insurance or BadgerCare, Medicaid, or Medicare.

“We felt it was important to offer vaccines to people that experience insurance barriers first, but given our current supply of vaccine, we are expanding eligibility to immunize as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Tess Ellens, Public Health Nurse at Public Health Madison & Dane County. “If you have not gotten your flu shot yet this year, we would love to see you here,” added Ellens.

Since it opened in Oct., more than 800 people have been vaccinated at the Alliant Energy Center.

The clinic is open until Nov. 21 but health officials are reminding you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

You can visit the drive-through flu clinic at 1919 Alliant Energy Way, Madison, WI 53713:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“With COVID-19 spreading everywhere, the flu shot is especially important this year to not only protect health, but also reduce the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems. We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback about the convenience of the drive-thru system and are excited to expand access,” said Ellens.

Visit the Public Health website at http://publichealthmdc.com/flu for more details and up-to-date information.