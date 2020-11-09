Health officials urge families to have virtual Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leaders in Dane County say we're heading into our most challenging time of the pandemic.

The state reported record COVID-19 hospitalizations once again Monday and Dane County continues to see cases of the coronavirus skyrocket.

At a news conference Monday, public health officials said every person has a responsibility to take action to keep loved ones out of the hospital.

Officials are asking families to change their plans for Thanksgiving.

"This Thanksgiving, tell your family you love them via Zoom," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Public health experts say you should keep Thanksgiving celebrations to your household bubble, because the most significant spread they're seeing right now is at social gatherings involving people who don't live together.

"I know it's so important as we think about these holiday seasons, and the upcoming days that are so important to so many of us, but what we really are needing everyone to do is to think about how to do that differently. Those are the things that will continue to drive spread and put us all at risk of illness," said Public Health Madison & Dane County director Janel Heinrich.

Health officials say with case counts right now, you have a 32 percent chance of getting the virus if you have contact with a group of 10 people. That goes up to more than 60 percent for a group of 25.