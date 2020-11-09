Hospital officials explore emergency options as cases soar

MADISON (WKOW) -- The chief quality officer for UW Health said Monday the rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin has led hospital leaders to consider a range of emergency alternatives should hospitals be overrun with new cases.

Dr. Jeff Pothof said options on the table include reaching out to retired doctors and nurses to see if any of them would be willing to return to staff inpatient units. He said another option would be moving outpatient staff into inpatient units or even bringing in staff from other states where there is not immense strain on hospitals.

"None of this stuff is happening today," Pothof said. "But things look grim enough that we're starting to have these conversations to figure out if we get into an even worse situation than we are right now, how do we try to make sure we have a workforce that can take care of large number of patients we're seeing right now."

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state reached 2,000 for the first time Monday. The first day with 1,000 hospitalizations was October 14, illustrating the rapid rise in new cases and, subsequently, severe cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin



June 9: 331

July 9: 284

August 9: 352

September 9: 302

October 9: 894

November 9: 2,003 — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) November 9, 2020

Pothof said the emergency measures might become necessary because other options, primarily asking current doctors and nurses to pick up extra shifts, have already been exhausted.

"It's asking our staff, who we've already asked way too much of, to do more and they're stepping up to that," Pothof said. "That's probably not a sustainable plan if numbers continue to escalate."

At a press conference featuring elected officials and the health director for Dane County, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said officials learned Monday that UW Hospital had opened a seventh wing for COVID-19 patients.

"If this surge does not get under control, they may have to put patients in waiting rooms or operating rooms," Rhodes-Conway said.

The county's dashboard of information showed record high numbers of hospitalizations (155) and patients in ICU beds (41) across Dane County.

Wisconsin has already opened one field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis. Should the need arise for even more beds, the Alliant Energy Center would serve as a second Alternate Care Facility.

Pothof said operating the field hospital has come with its own challenges.

"There's a lot of patients that, when we say 'hey, I know you're comfortable in our special pathogens unit but you actually would do fine in the ACF,' they're not that amenable to going," he said. "It's farther away from home, they can't have a visitor, it's an unknown thing -- no one's ever been to a field hospital before."