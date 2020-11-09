HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- HUD Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning after experiencing symptoms that prompted him to receive a test.

"Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson's Deputy Chief of Staff, Coalter Baker told ABC News.

Carson received his test this morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

It was a short stay and he is no longer at the hospital.

Carson was also at the White House for the election night party, an event also attended by White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows who also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.