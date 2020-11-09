Hunter education course offered only online due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin gun deer hunt is right around the corner. The season open Nov. 21 and runs through Nov. 29.

Hunters are required to take an education course before they can hunt. This year, because of COVID-19, all hunters will be required to take the course online. Usually there is an age restriction, but that has been waived until further notice.

"A lot of our service centers have reduced their hours or closed entirely," said Conservation Warden Ben Gruber. "We've gone to a lot of online activities to replace what you used to be able to do in person."

Students who complete the hunter internet field day online course are then required to attend an in-person field day to earn their hunter education safety certification.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must complete a hunter education course and have a hunter education safety certificate on file to purchase any hunting license in Wisconsin.