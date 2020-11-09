Iowa County Health Department recommends changes to deal with high volume of COVID-19 cases

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- COVID-19 activity in Iowa County is so high right now, health officials are recommending major changes for people and schools.

Over the weekend, 73 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county's case count to 758. About 360 of these cases are active right now.

“We are experiencing the highest volume of cases in Iowa County yet and it is not slowing down,” said Iowa County Health Department director Debbie Siegenthaler in a news release. "With 73 new cases this weekend, the ability we have to keep up with contact tracing is greatly diminished,” added Siegenthaler.

Health officials are now recommending Iowa County move back to Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

“We had been in Phase 2 since September 30, yet it seems many are not changing their behavior to slow the spread. Many of our cases report attending group gatherings in the days before symptoms began. With the Holidays coming, we plead with our community to do your part in slowing the spread,” said Siegenthaler.

Officials are asking everyone in Iowa County to limit indoor gatherings to 10 people or less, limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less and to postpone or cancel all non-essential events, gatherings and travel.

The health department recommends schools consider moving to virtual instruction for middle and high school students, and consider doing so for the entire district as operationally necessary. Officials are also recommending schools postpone all contact sports. They recommend having these measures in place until December 4.