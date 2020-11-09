Local leaders react to VP-Elect Harris’ historic position

MADISON (WKOW) -- For many across the country and in Madison, watching Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris give her victory speech, was an emotional moment.

"I cried," I mean I could not stop crying," Rep. Shelia Stubbs said.

"It was the crescendo to a lot of steps taken by a lot of people," Madison Common Council President Sheri Carter said.

Rep. Stubbs was the first woman of color elected to represent Dane County in the State Assembly.

Carter was the first Black woman elected to council President.

For them, Harris is a sign of change in this country.

"She's bringing a lot of experience through her lense, through her eyes and will also be able to address concerns that might not be at the table," Carter said.

For Rep. Stubbs, it was even more personal having met Harris back on the campaign trail in 2018.

She says she's glad her middle school-aged daughter had the opportunity to see this historic moment.

"She's at a point now that she knows it can happen, but she knows it's going to be hard work she knows there was a barrier, even Mommy had a barrier in front of her," Rep Stubbs said.

Carter says that she's glad to see a role model for the next generation of girls in such a position of power, because those in power need to represent the communities they're serving.

"Every time you see a Shelia Stubbs, a Barbara Mckinney, Kamala Harris you're getting that same determination to say 'We are a part of everything you're a part of'," Carter said.