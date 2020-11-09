Man arrested months after pepper spraying park-goer in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been arrested for battery more than three months after pepper spraying a woman at Reindahl Park.

Police say on July 22, a 47-year-old woman was barbequing chicken at a shelter at the park when a man approached her to tell her she was intruding on his space. The man then pushed her down and used pepper spray on her.

On Sunday, officers located 50-year-old Donovan Stowell inside a tent at Reindahl Park, where he lives.

Stowell was arrested for the July battery. He was also arrested for criminal damage to property.

Stowell is accused of kicking and breaking a glass door at the City County Building in the early morning hours of November 5.