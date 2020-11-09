Mexican cartel member facing US drug conspiracy charges

CHICAGO (AP) — An alleged high-ranking member of the Mexican drug cartel Beltran-Leyva has been brought to Chicago to face charges he helped manufacture and import cocaine into the United States. The indictment of Geronimo Gamez-Garcia was revealed Monday in U.S. District Court. Gamez-Garcia is a cousin of former cartel kingpin Arturo Beltran-Leyva and acted as the organization’s logistics chief. Beltran-Leyva was killed in a firefight with Mexican authorities in 2009. Gamez-Garcia, who has been in custody in Mexico since 2017, was brought to Chicago last week. Federal prosecutors allege that from 2015 to 2017, Gamez-Garcia conspired with two others to manufacture and import cocaine into the United States from Mexico.