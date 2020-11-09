Mount Horeb man accused in Nicholas Day killing found ‘not competent to stand trial’

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Mount Horeb man charged with killing a Navy veteran who was out for a jog, has been found not competent to stand trial.

Riley Berg, 21, Mount Horeb, is charged with the murder of Nicholas Day Jan. 15 in a random attack while Day was out for a run in the town of Blue Mounds.

According to online court records, Berg was found "not competent to stand trial" at a hearing Monday after being found competent in October.

Berg will be committed for treatment until he is deemed competent.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office charged Berg in February with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The body of Nicholas Day, 26, was discovered Jan. 15 on County Highway JG near Bergum Road in the town of Blue Mounds.

Investigators at first thought the death was from a hit-and-run, but it later was later ruled a homicide.

An autopsy by the Dane County Medical Examiner revealed that Day had suffered a gunshot wound and had sustained several lacerations to his neck.

Day’s body was discovered by someone who lived in the area.