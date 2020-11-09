Person dies in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A person is dead after a house fire in Janesville early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a single-family home on the 1000 block of South Pearl Street just after midnight for a report of a porch on fire, according to authorities. When they got there they say they found the home on fire and a resident was unaccounted for.

As firefighters began to extinguish the flames, they found the resident and pulled them from the burning home. It was determined then that the resident had "sustained fatal injuries."

The rest of the fire was quickly extinguished and another search was conducted, but no additional victims were found.

Fire officials say there's about $90,000 of damage to the home.

The name of the fire victim has not been released. The Janesville Fire and Police Departments are investigating this fatal fire.