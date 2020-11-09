Portugal, Hungary hunker down against Europe’s virus surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal and Hungary have become the latest European countries to impose curfews against the renewed tide of coronavirus infections and deaths sweeping the continent and filing its hospital emergency wards. Portugal’s restrictions kicked in Monday. A curfew will start Tuesday midnight in Hungary. But glimmers of hope emerged from France, the Czech Republic and Belgium that tough restrictions might be starting to work. Belgian health authorities are confident that the hard-hit country’s partial lockdown has seen the peak of hospital admissions come and go. Infections in the Czech Republic have started to decline after a two-month rise to record high levels.