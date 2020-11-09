Rapid COVID-19 community testing begins at UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater opened its campus to the community for COVID-19 testing on Monday.

The university is offering a rapid antigen test. People will receive their results within 15 minutes. Anyone who tests negative using the rapid test, but is also experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who tests positive but does not have symptoms, can also get a confirmatory PCR test. The test will be offered for free immediately to those who qualify.

The testing site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Kris Russell Volleyball Arena in the Williams Center, at 907 W. Schwager Dr. Free parking is available in lots 7 and 9 on Warhawk Drive.

Anyone 5 years and older can get a test. Pre-registration is required at doineedacovid19test.com.

During Thanksgiving week, testing will be offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday only (Nov. 23-25), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rapid testing is part of the UW System's "surge testing" initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.