 Skip to Content

Rapid COVID-19 community testing begins at UW-Whitewater

New
4:47 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
COVID-19 swab test. File photo
COVID-19 swab test. File photo

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater opened its campus to the community for COVID-19 testing on Monday.

The university is offering a rapid antigen test. People will receive their results within 15 minutes. Anyone who tests negative using the rapid test, but is also experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who tests positive but does not have symptoms, can also get a confirmatory PCR test. The test will be offered for free immediately to those who qualify. 

The testing site is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Kris Russell Volleyball Arena in the Williams Center, at 907 W. Schwager Dr. Free parking is available in lots 7 and 9 on Warhawk Drive.

Anyone 5 years and older can get a test. Pre-registration is required at doineedacovid19test.com

During Thanksgiving week, testing will be offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday only (Nov. 23-25), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rapid testing is part of the UW System's "surge testing" initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Emily Friese

27 News Producer

Related Articles

Skip to content