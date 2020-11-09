Republican seeks independent audit to examine election, claims of irregularities lacks evidence

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Republican who leads the committee to investigate Wisconsin's election is calling for an independent audit to examine how the election was administered after preliminary results show President Trump losing by more than 20,000 votes in the state to Joe Biden.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday called on the committee on campaigns and elections to conduct an investigation with “concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud.”

The effort comes on the heels of the Trump campaign claiming there were "irregularities" with Wisconsin’s election but the campaign has not provided evidence to support this.

Vice-chair of the committee Rep. Joe Sanfelippo believes to only way to restore confidence is to hire an outside firm to conduct an audit into how the election was administered.

“You have this whole clout of suspicion over this election and that's not good for the electorate,” he said. "I just think this is too important for us to ignore."

Right now, post-election audits are conducted by nonpartisan municipal clerks.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said they would work with the committee if lawmakers request information from them.

"We are confident in Wisconsin's election processes and look forward to providing any information requested by the Legislature," said Reid Magney, WEC spokesman.

Legal experts say challenges to elections are unlikely to change any state outcomes. Many of the Trump campaign lawsuits filed so far have been dismissed on lack of merit.

Rep. Sanfelippo said he still has concerns over the current voter rolls, a lawsuit backed by conservatives to remove more than 230,000 voters who may have moved. This challenge asks WEC to kick-off thousands of voters from the rolls but the case is still pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. WEC currently deactivates people from the rolls who are not qualified to vote.

The representative also believes there could be irregularities with voters who requested to be indefinitely confined in this election, which allows registered voters to require an absentee ballot due to age, illness, infirmity, or a disability.

Democrat Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, who also services on the committee on campaigns and elections, called the claims by Republicans a waste of time.

“It’s very unfortunate Republicans would stoop to this level to appease a sore loser,” Zamarripa said. “I am very confident we will find no fraud and no irregularities in our elections."

The committee to lead the investigation has yet to schedule a time to meet, said Rep. Sanfelippo. It also could be a while because WEC still has to certify the results, however, Sanfelippo wants to act before the commission completes their report.

“The only way to restore that trust and confidence is to perform a complete and in-depth investigative audit of the election and to hold off on certifying the election results until the investigation is complete.”