Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

BERLIN (AP) — Digital rights campaigners have criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages. The plan reflects concern among European countries that police and intelligence services can’t easily monitor online chats that use end-to-end encryption, such as Signal or WhatsApp. A draft proposal circulated by the German government proposes creating a “better balance” between privacy and crime fighting online. The confidential draft, obtained independently by The Associated Press, states that “competent authorities must be able to access data in a lawful and targeted manner, in full respect of fundamental rights and the data protection regime, while upholding cybersecurity.”