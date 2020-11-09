River Valley School District to move to full virtual format beginning Tuesday

River Valley School District to move to full virtual format beginning TuesdayNew
SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Nearly a week after announcing it would shift high school classes online, the River Valley School District announced it will move to a full virtual model beginning Tuesday.
The school district says it made the decision due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and exposures within the district.
The closure is expected to remain in effect until Nov. 30.
Read the entire post from the district's Facebook below:
Dear River Valley Families:
Due to an increase in COVID-19 positive cases and exposures within the District, the entire River Valley District will be moving to a full virtual model beginning Tuesday, November 10. We expect this closure to remain in place until Monday, November 30th. On that date, we will welcome all in-person students back to our school buildings for instruction. While we know this is disappointing news, we are ready to quickly make this transition. All high school co-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.
Additional information regarding virtual learning will be communicated by each individual school building. Information regarding meal pick-up will be sent later today.
Parents of students exhibiting flu-like symptoms are asked to continue to contact a school nurse and primary care provider. In addition, if a student has an exposure to COVID-19, parents/guardians should continue to contact our school nursing staff or building secretary. We continue to make decisions that keep in mind the well-being and safety of our students, staff, and district families.
Sincerely,
Mr. Loren Glasbrenner
District Administrator