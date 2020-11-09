Roles aren’t for keeps on ‘Crown,’ even newcomer Princess Di

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For viewers, “The Crown” offers a peek into a modern royal family’s life and times, or at least an engaging dramatization. For the cast, it means temporary ownership of their roles as the Netflix series ticks through the decades. Claire Foy played Britain’s young Queen Elizabeth II for the first two seasons. Olivia Colman stepped in to chart her middle years last season and in the 10 new episodes out Sunday. Imelda Staunton will ascend to the throne for the final two chapters. Helena Bonham Carter is back this season as Princess Margaret. She compares the cast changes to the baton-passing in a relay race.