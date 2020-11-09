Salvation Army sees shortage of bell ringers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off on Friday, Nov. 13, but there are roughly 24,000 hours yet to fill for the winter season.

Despite safety protocols in place at all 66 kettle stand locations around Dane County, the organization has seen a drop in volunteers and shifts filled.

Last year at this time, nearly 4,600 volunteer hours were scheduled compared to this year’s 1,642 hours. The Salvation Army of Dane County says it is serving triple the number of people in emergency shelters while seeing a 155% increase in requests for services due, in part, to the pandemic.

“Our ultimate goal is to serve all families and single women who come to us in need of services this winter, to keep them safe from the cold, to provide meals and warm beds,” says Steve Heck, Director of Operations and Development. “Donations of time while ringing or to the virtual and in-person kettles make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.”

With virtual kettles, text-to-give, Season Pass Pins, and silent auction items, The Salvation Army has expanded the options for giving, though they are still hoping for volunteers to fill bell-ringing shifts.

You can sign up for a bell ringing shift at RingBellsDane.org or by calling 250-2283. The campaign officially ends at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 24.