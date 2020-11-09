SSM Health shares practices for helping employees cope with pandemic stress

(WKOW) -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, SSM Health Wisconsin's regional president said his number one priority is his staff's well-being.

The health system is not only monitoring workers for COVID-19, but also elevated stress levels.

SSM has several resources, including an employee assistance counseling program, that's free and confidential.

Damond Boatwright the SSM Health Wisconsin regional president told 27 News, it's gone from 5% participation to 12-15% during the pandemic.

"I would like even more of our employees using it because I see so many of our employees that are trying to do their best like many other families across Wisconsin and trying to keep things together," said Boatwright.

He added they have an employee relief fund that gives staff members money if they're struggling financially right now because of COVID-19.