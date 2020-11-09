Streak of rare warmth coming to an end, rain and cooler weather in sight

MADISON (WKOW) - As of Monday morning, there have been four days in November of high temperatures reaching 70 degrees or higher. Which, sets a new record for Madison.

Monday will likely be the fifth day of 70 degrees and the end of the streak.

We've never had 4 days at or above 70° in the month of November until now! Today is our final day with near #record warmth, so enjoy it #wiwx pic.twitter.com/g2lMqXpQLI — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) November 9, 2020

The unseasonably warm southerly flow continues through Monday. Winds will be anywhere from 10 to 15 mph most of the day, values picking up mid-morning. Gusts up to 30 mph are expected, increasing near evening hours.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, due to higher moisture from the central and southern plains arriving in southern Wisconsin.

The day will be mostly dry, although a sprinkle can't be ruled out.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday looks to be the big rain-maker. Showers start early Tuesday, and will remain in the forecast throughout the day becoming scattered. Thundershowers possible in the evening.

Winds will be strong Tuesday, with gusts around 40 to 50 mph possible.

About an inch of rain is likely for the region.

Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday, although still well above our average for this time of year. Highs in the 40s return Wednesday.

Seasonal weather returns through the week.