‘This is a big moment,’ Pfizer announcement provides clearer timeline for COVID vaccine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Monday's announcement from Pfizer that its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90 percent effective has sent shockwaves through the medical community.

"For all of us involved with COVID research, this is a big moment," said Dr. Bill Hartman, the principal investigator of the vaccine trial going on right now at UW -- a different vaccine, developed by Astrazeneca.

Dr. Hartman says what Pfizer announced Monday, however, is huge.

"This 90 percent number far exceeded the expectation, which was a 50 percent reduction in cases," he said. "As a person who has spent a lot of time researching these vaccines, I was very excited by this."

Dr. Hartman says now, the Pfizer vaccine will be reviewed by both the FDA and an independent group.

He says an "Emergency Use Authorization" could come by the end of this month -- but then Pfizer needs time to make more vaccine.

"By Christmas, there could be a vaccine that's beginning to be distributed to populations of people that are at greatest risk," he said.

But when could everyone get the vaccine?

"I still think it would take into towards the middle of 2021 before there's enough doses to adequately shield the population of the United States," Dr. Hartman said.

This is all if the Pfizer vaccine passes its remaining safety tests quickly.

Dr. Hartman says right now, his work on the Astrazeneca vaccine will continue.

"We don't know where those results on the Astrazeneca one compare yet," he said. "We're still at the beginning of the phase three trial."

Dr. Hartman said that if people want to enroll in the Astrazeneca trial, they should call the Office of Clinical Trials at UW.

But Pfizer's announcement gives hope.

"This was a big first step, and a reason to be excited," Dr. Hartman said.