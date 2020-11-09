UK and EU make one more push for elusive Brexit trade deal

LONDON (AP) — Negotiators from Britain and the European Union are meeting to seek a breakthrough in gridlocked trade talks, with just days until a deadline to strike a post-Brexit deal. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is due to meet his British counterpart, David Frost, in London on Monday. Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a deal is “there to be done,” both sides have warned there is little time to bridge big differences between them. Major obstacles remain over fishing rights and competition rules, and controversial British legislation threatens to derail a deal. Johnson has infuriated the EU with a bill that breaches parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement that allowed for Britain’s exit from the bloc in January