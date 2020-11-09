US sanctions 4 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. State Department has announced sanctions against an additional four Chinese officials over the crackdown on political rights in Hong Kong. A statement issued by the department said the four would be banned from traveling to the U.S. and have any assets in the country blocked over their role in implementing the territory’s sweeping national security law, seen as heavily restricting free speech and opposition politics since its passage in June. The U.S. has already imposed such sanctions on a number of officials, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Washington accuses Beijing of betraying a promise to allow the former British colony to retain its own civil liberties for 50 years after its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.