Waunakee may offer hybrid learning model to fifth, sixth graders

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Fifth and sixth graders in the Waunakee school district may get the chance to go back to the classroom.

The school year for students started off all virtual, however the district's school board is considering a different learning model.

On Monday, the Waunakee Board of Education will meet to revisit the idea of a hybrid learning model for fifth and sixth graders. With this option, students will be social distancing in the classroom.

Along with the hybrid model, the district is still offering a virtual learning option for students. However, students can choose to opt into the hybrid model for the third and fourth quarters.

With both options, on Wednesdays all students would be doing virtual learning.