‘We need help’: Dane County calls on state leaders to address pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County leaders say state lawmakers need to find a way to come together to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as we see another day of record hospitalizations and thousands of cases.

Dane County officials delivered their strongest call yet Monday for people to take responsibility to keep our health care systems from becoming overwhelmed, and to protect families and neighbors from the virus.

County Executive Joe Parisi said there is nothing more important right now than implementing a statewide plan to have consistent rules and recommendations across Wisconsin.

"Our leaders were elected to lead and if there were ever a moment in our history where strong leadership is needed, it's today," he said. "If you run for state office, it's supposedly because you want to have an impact on your community. And just saying no and just ignoring the problem is not fulfilling your promise to the people who elected you, so we need help."

Officials said it's just as important for individuals to take responsibility, too.

In some cases, people leaving the county to go to bars or parties, or for kids to play sports in areas with looser restrictions, has contributed to the spread, so Parisi believes statewide action could stop that.

"There are people lying unconscious in ICUs across our state and they need you to act. Their families and loved ones need you to act. We all need you to act," he said. "Our current situation in which people are literally dying as we speak here today, while state leaders are not even speaking to one another is just simply unacceptable."

Public health experts hope families will focus on limiting contact and trips away from home until things improve.