Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day most successful in nation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Drug Take Back Day collected more than 40 tons of medications and other materials.

The state's Drug Take Back Day was held Oct. 24 and collected 89,982 lbs, according to a press release from Wisconsin's Department of Jusitce.

By weight, Wisconsin collected more material than any other state in the country, the release said.

"Thank you to the many Wisconsinites who safely disposed of unused and unwanted medications, making Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back the most successful in the nation," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said. "Your efforts help with the fight against substance-use disorder by ensuring that those unused medications won’t be diverted."

Two-hundred-thirty law enforcement agencies around the state hosted Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 485 permanent drug disposal boxes.

The collected medications are ready to be taken to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where they will be incinerated.

The state of Wisconsin maintains a list of drug disposal boxes HERE.